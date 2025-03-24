Toronto FC II Sign Jamaican Youth International Jahmarie Nolan

March 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed Jamaican forward Jahmarie Nolan to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Nolan will be added to the club's MLS NEXT Pro roster pending league and federation approval and the receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Jahmarie is an exciting young talent that we're thrilled to welcome to the club," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "He is a dynamic attacking player with significant experience at both the senior club and youth international levels. It's a big move for the player and his family, and we're looking forward to supporting them every step of the way."

Nolan, 15, becomes the youngest player in club history to sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Prior to signing with the Young Reds, the forward spent five years coming through the ranks at the Mount Pleasant Football Academy in Saint Ann, Jamaica. During the 2024-2025 season, Nolan scored one goal and registered two assists in 11 appearances for Mount Pleasant FA in the Jamaica Premier League (First Division, Jamaica). He made his professional debut, aged 14, against Racing United FC on October 7, 2024, and scored his first goal for the club against Vere United on January 30, 2025.

At the international level, Nolan has represented Jamaica at multiple youth levels. He recently earned three caps for the Jamaican U-17 National Team at the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers in Guatemala, where he scored three goals and registered one assist to help The Reggae Boyz to a second-place finish in Group H. Nolan scored his first goal for Jamaica U-17 in a 3-1 win against St. Lucia U-17 on February 10, 2025, before scoring a brace and adding an assist in a 10-1 victory against Cayman Islands U-17 on February 12, 2025.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign forward Jahmarie Nolan to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

JAHMARIE NOLAN

Position: Forward

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Birthdate: November 11, 2009 (Age - 15)

Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica

Nationality: Jamaican

Last Club: Mount Pleasant Football Academy

