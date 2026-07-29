Timbers Sign Dutch International Forward Vincent Janssen

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed Dutch international forward Vincent Janssen, the club announced today. Janssen is set to join the Timbers on a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season, pending receipt of his P-1 visa.

Portland acquires Janssen on a free transfer following his four-year stint with Royal Antwerp FC (2022-26) of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League. A native of Heesch, Netherlands, Janssen has made 454 professional appearances in his career, scoring 165 goals and providing 61 assists from 2013-26. Janssen becomes the first Dutch player in the club's MLS history.

"We are pleased to be able to add a player with the level of qualities that Vincent possesses. His experience and goal scoring ability will add a value to our current group, and we believe he will have an impactful role within the team," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared. "We look forward to welcoming Vincent and his family to the Rose City, and are hopeful to have him ready and available soon."

Janssen, 32, joins Portland after playing top-flight football across five countries, including Belgium, Mexico, Turkey, England, and his native Netherlands. Most recently at Royal Antwerp, Janssen's experience includes time with Liga MX side CF Monterrey (2019-22), the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur (2016-17, 2018-19), Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe (2017-18) and Dutch side AZ Alkmaar (2015-16) where he made his top-flight debut in the Eredivisie on Aug. 9, 2015.

With Royal Antwerp, Janssen registered 173 appearances across all competitions, scoring 64 goals and providing 27 assists. Notably, he tallied two goals for Royal Antwerp in UEFA Champions League Qualification and Champions League play during the 2023-24 edition of the competition, scoring against La Liga giants FC Barcelona in a 3-2 group-stage win on Dec. 13, 2023.

Internationally, Janssen has 22 senior caps for the Netherlands, notching seven goals for the Oranje. The Heesch-native took part in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ahead of the 2018 edition of the summer tournament and was a member of the Dutch squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he made two appearances in the group stage against Senegal and Qatar. He made his debut for the senior Netherlands team on March 25, 2016, against France, and went on to score his first international goal against England just four days later, while also tallying an assist in the match to lead the Oranje to a 2-1 victory.

Janssen arrives to the Rose City as a 2022-23 Belgian Pro League champion, 2023 Belgian Cup winner, 2020-21 Concacaf Champions League winner, 2019 Liga MX Apertura champion, 2019-20 Copa MX winner, Copa MX's top scorer of 2019-20, and Eredivisie's top goal scorer in 2015-16. Additionally, Janssen received the Johan Cruyff Trophy in 2015-16, the Dutch "Talent of the Year" honor.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire Dutch forward Vincent Janssen on a free transfer through the 2027-28 season.

Vincent Janssen

Full name: Vincent Petrus Anna Sebastiaan Janssen

Pronunciation: YAHN-sen

Number: 14

Position: Forward

Height: 6-1

Date of Birth: June 15, 1994

Age: 32

Birthplace: Heesch, Netherlands

Citizenship: Dutch

Last Club: Royal Antwerp FC

Portland Timbers 2026 Roster

*as of July 29

Goalkeepers (3): Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (10): Alex Bonetig, Brandon Bye, Jimer Fory, Zac McGraw, Sawyer Jura, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders (6): Cole Bassett, José Caicedo, Diego Chara, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (7): Antony, Alexander Aravena, Gage Guerra, Vincent Janssen, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Kristoffer Velde







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026

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