D.C. United Expands Twinning Project Partnership to DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







Washington, D.C. - D.C. United today announced the club will be growing its partnership with the Twinning Project, extending programming to the District of Columbia's Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) at the Youth Services Center (YSC). Launched on July 27, 2026, this expansion creates new opportunities for youth in the juvenile justice system, designed to boost confidence and develop essential life skills through the power of sport and mentorship.

Led by licensed and experienced coaches from D.C. United, the Twinning Project cohort with DYRS includes a two-week long session with educational and physical soccer-focused training five times per week. The cohort concludes with a graduation ceremony to celebrate the milestone achievement.

"D.C. United are proud to build on the success of our partnership with the Twinning Project by launching this new program with the District of Columbia Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS)," said Shanell Mosley, Senior Director, Community Impact & Executive Director of D.C. United Foundation. "Since launching our partnership with the Twinning Project in August 2024, our vision has been to expand this work into the youth space and extend our programming beyond the DC Department of Corrections. We've seen firsthand how the game of soccer creates positive change and we're excited to partner with DYRS to meet young people where they are, foster meaningful connections and continue to grow our impact through empowerment, opportunity and service across the DMV."

Since introducing its partnership with the Twinning Project in August 2024, D.C. United has impacted more than 100 individuals in six cohorts, consisting of both men and women participants in English and Spanish.

"We're proud to partner with D.C. United and the Twinning Project to bring this innovative program to the young people in our care," said DYRS Director Sam Abed. "The Twinning Project aligns perfectly with our mission. At DYRS, we are committed to finding meaningful ways to engage our youth with programs that build skills, expand their education, and support long-term success."

"We are incredibly proud to be extending the Twinning Project into the District of Columbia Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services," said Hilton Freund MBE, Chief Executive Officer of Twinning Project USA. "Over the past two years, we have witnessed first-hand the impact that this program has had through our valued partnership with D.C. United and the D.C. Department of Corrections, helping participants develop confidence, resilience, teamwork, and a renewed sense of purpose. Expanding this work to young people in custody represents an important milestone for our organization. Early intervention is critical, and by engaging young people through the power of sport, positive role models, and meaningful mentoring, we have an opportunity to inspire lasting change at a pivotal point in their lives. We are grateful to DYRS for embracing this vision and to D.C. United for continuing to demonstrate how professional sport can be a powerful force for rehabilitation, opportunity, and safer communities."

For further information on D.C. United's Twinning Project programming, please visit dcunited.com/community/twinning-project.







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