Timbers Defender Juan Mosquera Undergoes Successful Surgery

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that defender Juan Mosquera underwent successful surgery on his left ankle and knee. The ankle procedure was an insertional achilles tendon debridement, and the knee procedure was a proximal patellar tendon debridement. The procedures were performed by Dr. Stephen Schroeder, DPM, and Dr. Adam Heisinger, DO, respectively, with Sports Medicine Oregon.

"We are all wishing Juan a strong return to full health as he still has such a long career in front of him," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy said. "Our club will support him every step of the way during his recovery process, and it will be rewarding to see him return to the field in the future."

Mosquera's timeline for return is eight to 10 months. He will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers' health and performance team and Providence sports medicine.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026

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