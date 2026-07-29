St. Louis CITY SC and Spire Team up for Energy Efficiency Education

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC welcomes Spire, one of the region's longest-serving energy providers, as the club's newest partner. The partnership brings together two organizations with deep St. Louis roots and a shared commitment to strengthening the regional community.

As CITY SC's Energy Efficiency Education Partner, CITY SC will integrate Spire into its matchday experience at Energizer Park and feature Spire on its social media platforms, connecting and engaging with fans through practical energy-efficiency tips and educational content about natural gas.

"Spire is a trusted name in our region and has been serving the St. Louis community for over 160 years," said Matt Poling, St. Louis CITY SC's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the CITY SC family and look forward to bringing this partnership to life at Energizer Park while helping educate and inspire our fans to make more energy-efficient choices."

"Spire has been proud to support Energizer Park since St. Louis CITY SC's debut, providing natural gas to help keep the pitch warm on chilly nights and power the unique food options the venue is known for," said Steve Mills, Spire Missouri President. "We're excited to take that relationship to the next level by partnering with City SC to engage fans throughout the season to help them save energy and money."

ABOUT SPIRE

At Spire (NYSE: SR), our vision is to deliver a stronger energy future as an industry-leading natural gas provider. We safely and reliably serve the natural gas needs of close to 2 million homes and businesses through gas utilities in Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure and driving continuous improvement. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026

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