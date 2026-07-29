Earthquakes Defender Daniel Munie in MLS All-Star Game Tonight at 5 p.m. Pt

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - San Jose Earthquakes center back Daniel Munie will represent the club tonight at Bank of America Stadium in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime at 5 p.m. PT on Apple TV (English/Spanish). The annual match will feature the Major League Soccer All-Stars against Mexico's LIGA MX All-Stars. Last year, the MLS side won 3-1 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Munie, who will be wearing No. 5, will be playing in his first All-Star Game. A first-time MLS All-Star selection, the 26-year-old has anchored the back line for the Earthquakes, who currently stand tied for first in the Western Conference on points with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Now in his fourth season after being drafted 10th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Indiana University, the St. Louis native has emerged as one of the premier center halves in the league, pairing with second-year man Reid Roberts in the middle to help shore up a defense that has gone from conceding 63 goals last year to just 20 with five clean sheets at the midway point of this season. As the fastest center back in MLS with a top speed of 22.37 miles per hour according to Sportec, Munie has put his wheels to use on the offensive end as well, already amassing a career-high four goal contributions in the first 15 games of the campaign (2g/2a).

Shortly after the MLS All-Star Game, the "Quakes Replay" of tonight's California Clasico match will air that same night on KTVU Plus at 8 p.m. PT. The Black and Blue will then continue MLS regular-season play on the road vs. FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 1. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT with the match to be broadcast on Apple TV (English/Spanish) as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.