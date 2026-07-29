D.C. United Signs Japanese Midfielder/Defender Kimito Nono from Kashima Antlers

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed Japanese midfielder/defender Kimito Nono from Kashima Antlers in the J1 League, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red has signed Nono to a three-year contract through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30, and he will occupy an international roster spot.

"Kimito has been an outstanding player for Kashima Antlers the past couple of seasons and has established himself as one of the best right sided players in the J League," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He plays both right back and right midfield, and that versatility is something we value highly. He combines defensive reliability with exceptional attacking instincts. We are excited to welcome him to our club and look forward to seeing the impact he will make on the field."

Nono, 24, a right back and right midfielder, attended Kwansei Gakuin University and now joins D.C. United after several strong seasons in Japan's J1 League for the Kashima Antlers, who were formerly managed by current Head Coach René Weiler from January 2022 to August 2022. At Kwansei Gakuin, Nono made 64 appearances and scored 10 goals, contributing to two JUFA Kansai League titles.

After impressing at Kwansei Gakuin, Nono made the switch to the J1 League and joined Kashima in 2024. He made his debut for Kashima on February 23, 2024, when he started the first league match of the season against Nagoya Grampus, becoming the first university graduate player to start Kashima's opening match of a season since 1993.

Nono scored his first professional goal on April 9, 2024, when he scored an 85th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory against Kyoto Sanga. He continued his goalscoring form throughout the rest of the season, finding the back of the net nine times on only 47 shots, giving him a shot conversion rate of 0.19, placing him in the top 10 of the J1 League and among the league's best attackers.

After he excelled in his debut season in 2024, Nono was named to the J1 League Best XI, becoming the first university rookie to do so since 2020 and only the fifth in the history of the J1 League. The following season in 2025, Nono started 21 matches and added two goals and an assist, helping Kashima win the 2025 J1 League, their first in nine years.

This past 2026 season, Nono made 19 appearances, scoring two goals and adding an assist, helping Kashima reach the final of the J1 100 Year Vision League. Kashima kept 11 clean sheets with Nono starting in 10 of those matches, resulting in Nono getting named to the J. League 100-Year Vision East Region Best XI.

Kimito Nono

Position: Midfielder/Defender

Birthplace: Ibaraki, Osaka, Japan

Country: Japan

Birthdate: March 26, 2002

Age: 24

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 148 lbs.

Status: International

Transaction: D.C. United signs Japanese defender Kimito Nono from Kashima Antlers in the J1 League, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red has signed Nono to a three-year contract through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30, and he will occupy an international roster spot.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.