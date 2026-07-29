Keys to the Match: Make It Count

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Experimentation

Robin Fraser has been in charge of Toronto FC for a little over 50 games.

During that time, he has never been afraid to tweak and experiment with his team's tactical setup. In his first game in charge, he deployed a 3-4-1-2 before switching to a 4-4-1-1 in his second game and a 4-3-3 in his third.

Toronto began the 2026 season in a 4-2-3-1, but Fraser has continued to evolve the side. Most recently, they have lined up in a 3-4-2-1 across their last three matches.

Fraser is a pragmatic and tactically flexible coach, willing to adapt his approach depending on the opponent and the circumstances. In the current 3-4-2-1 system, the width typically comes from the wingbacks, while the two attacking midfielders operate in central areas to combine with the lone striker and create overloads between the lines.

Much of that flexibility has been driven by a significant squad overhaul and persistent injury issues throughout the campaign. With Toronto now looking toward a new chapter, Fraser recently said of the summer transfer window:

"I think that identifying tactical fits in midfield and defence will allow the squad to build a clear identity on the park."

All of that points to a tricky test for Pascal Jansen and his players, who will need to be prepared for a Toronto side capable of changing both shape and approach as they look to make it three straight wins.

Keep Going

New York City FC have enjoyed an impressive return to MLS action.

Back-to-back victories against Columbus and Chicago have lifted the team into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Another win on Friday against Toronto could see New York City FC climb above Chicago into fourth.

The results have been encouraging, but so too have the performances. A composed road victory in Columbus was followed by a clinical display against Chicago. The three goals against the Fire showcased the variety in New York City's attack, highlighting the growing confidence and quality within the squad.

The challenge now is to maintain that momentum.

Toronto arrive at Yankee Stadium in the middle of a demanding stretch that has seen them play five consecutive road games without a win. Friday will be their sixth straight away fixture, presenting another opportunity for New York City FC to capitalize on home advantage.

Making It Count

Friday's game is New York City FC's final MLS fixture before attention turns to Leagues Cup, giving the Pigeons an opportunity to carry real momentum into the next phase of the season.

Back-to-back home league games have provided an ideal platform to build confidence. Familiar surroundings, a consistent routine, and the backing of the home crowd can all make a significant difference at this stage of the campaign.

New York City FC endured a difficult spell at home during April and early May, but consecutive victories at Yankee Stadium would underline the progress the team has made since then.

Three points would not only reward the supporters but also provide another important boost in the race for the top four in the Eastern Conference.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026

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