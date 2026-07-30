Utah Native Zavier Gozo Makes MLS All-Star Debut
Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Wed.) - Real Salt Lake homegrown phenom Zavier Gozo logged a successful 27-minute shift off the bench alongside some of the world's biggest stars in a 4-3 MLS victory over Liga MX to conclude the week's 2026 MLS All-Star festivities.
Substituting on in the 63rd minute, Gozo officially became the 13th all-time RSL representative selected in the Club's 22-year history, the youngest-ever RSL All-Star at just 19 years, 4 months, and 2 days old. The Utah native now joins teammates Diego Luna (2025, 2024) and Justen Glad (2024) to earn the honors, whilst etching his name into a historic list of Claret-and-Cobalt legends comprised of Damir Kreilach (2021), Nick Rimando (2019, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010), Kyle Beckerman (2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2007), Tony Beltran (2015, 2013), Fabian Espindola (2012), Jamison Olave (2012, 2011, 2010), Javier Morales (2010, 2009), Will Johnson (2009) and Eddie Pope (2007, 2005); meanwhile, Jason Kreis was named to an MLS "select" team in RSL's inaugural 2005 season that traveled to face Real Madrid.
"It was so much fun, especially to play with the best players in the world," stated Gozo. "They [Son Heung-Min, Thomas Müller and Carles Gill] told me to keep going, keep fighting, keep smiling and playing the way I have been playing. They've been very encouraging."
Major League Soccer got off to a red-hot start, courtesy of two goals from Gozo's Skills Challenge relay partner, LAFC's Korean superstar, Son Heung-Min, who notched goals in the 20th and 23rd minute. Both sides then alternated scores, bringing the scoreline to 4-2 midway through the second half. After Gozo joined the match, slotting in on the left wing, the first-time All-Star brought his signature high work-rate to the pitch, flying up and down the touchline. Earning touches throughout the night, the West Valley-born and Eagle Mountain-raised Utah prospect displayed his talent, making all who supported him from the Wasatch Front enormously proud.
Real Salt Lake now returns to action this Saturday, concluding its three-match post-World Cup road slate by visiting St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. MT, with broadcast available on Apple TV.
The Claret-and-Cobalt will then have a quick turnaround, opening up its 2026 Leagues Cup campaign by hosting LIGA MX power Tigres UANL on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:00p MT, prior to concluding group play by hosting Atlante on Sat., Aug. 8 and Juárez on Tues., Aug. 11. Leagues Cup tickets are available now at rsl.com/tickets/.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026
- Utah Native Zavier Gozo Makes MLS All-Star Debut - Real Salt Lake
- MLS All Stars Secure Victory over LIGA MX All-Stars with Inter Miami CF Midfielder Yannick Bright in Action - Inter Miami CF
- Get to Know San Diego FC's New Designated Player, Elias Achouri - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Defender Daniel Munie in MLS All-Star Game Tonight at 5 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United Expands Twinning Project Partnership to DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services - D.C. United
- St. Louis CITY SC and Spire Team up for Energy Efficiency Education - St. Louis City SC
- Timbers Sign Dutch International Forward Vincent Janssen - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Representatives Standout at FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Defender Juan Mosquera Undergoes Successful Surgery - Portland Timbers
- 7 Days to Kick off Our Leagues Cup Journey: Inter Miami CF Gears up for Fourth Leagues Cup Campaign - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Make It Count - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Forward Exon Arzú to Carabobo FC in Venezuela - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Signs Japanese Midfielder/Defender Kimito Nono from Kashima Antlers - D.C. United
- Zavier Gozo Shines in Inaugural MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Appearance - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Utah Native Zavier Gozo Makes MLS All-Star Debut
- Zavier Gozo Shines in Inaugural MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Appearance
- RSL Academy Star Easton Wilson Scores West's Lone Goal in 6-1 MLS Next All-Star Game Loss
- Real Salt Lake Falls, 2-1, at Portland to Suffer Back-To-Back Road Losses
- Real Salt Lake Continues Travels to Face Portland Timbers FC Saturday