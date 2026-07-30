Utah Native Zavier Gozo Makes MLS All-Star Debut

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Wed.) - Real Salt Lake homegrown phenom Zavier Gozo logged a successful 27-minute shift off the bench alongside some of the world's biggest stars in a 4-3 MLS victory over Liga MX to conclude the week's 2026 MLS All-Star festivities.

Substituting on in the 63rd minute, Gozo officially became the 13th all-time RSL representative selected in the Club's 22-year history, the youngest-ever RSL All-Star at just 19 years, 4 months, and 2 days old. The Utah native now joins teammates Diego Luna (2025, 2024) and Justen Glad (2024) to earn the honors, whilst etching his name into a historic list of Claret-and-Cobalt legends comprised of Damir Kreilach (2021), Nick Rimando (2019, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010), Kyle Beckerman (2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2007), Tony Beltran (2015, 2013), Fabian Espindola (2012), Jamison Olave (2012, 2011, 2010), Javier Morales (2010, 2009), Will Johnson (2009) and Eddie Pope (2007, 2005); meanwhile, Jason Kreis was named to an MLS "select" team in RSL's inaugural 2005 season that traveled to face Real Madrid.

"It was so much fun, especially to play with the best players in the world," stated Gozo. "They [Son Heung-Min, Thomas Müller and Carles Gill] told me to keep going, keep fighting, keep smiling and playing the way I have been playing. They've been very encouraging."

Major League Soccer got off to a red-hot start, courtesy of two goals from Gozo's Skills Challenge relay partner, LAFC's Korean superstar, Son Heung-Min, who notched goals in the 20th and 23rd minute. Both sides then alternated scores, bringing the scoreline to 4-2 midway through the second half. After Gozo joined the match, slotting in on the left wing, the first-time All-Star brought his signature high work-rate to the pitch, flying up and down the touchline. Earning touches throughout the night, the West Valley-born and Eagle Mountain-raised Utah prospect displayed his talent, making all who supported him from the Wasatch Front enormously proud.

Real Salt Lake now returns to action this Saturday, concluding its three-match post-World Cup road slate by visiting St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. MT, with broadcast available on Apple TV.

The Claret-and-Cobalt will then have a quick turnaround, opening up its 2026 Leagues Cup campaign by hosting LIGA MX power Tigres UANL on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:00p MT, prior to concluding group play by hosting Atlante on Sat., Aug. 8 and Juárez on Tues., Aug. 11. Leagues Cup tickets are available now at rsl.com/tickets/.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026

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