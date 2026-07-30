Get to Know San Diego FC's New Designated Player, Elias Achouri

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Elias Achouri has been looking for an opportunity to have a new challenge and take the next step in his career. From his early impressions of San Diego FC, he thinks he can do that here in America's Finest City.

On Saturday, July 25, San Diego FC welcomed its third-ever designated player in front of the home crowd before a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas. As fireworks went off, the left winger promised that he would give everything he has on the pitch to help his new team.

"It's an honor to be a designated player. But that's also a big responsibility. I know that. So, I hope that I can, give the trust back on the pitch, because that's where it matters," Achouri said in his introductory press conference at Snapdragon Stadium.

The 27-year-old joins San Diego FC after spending three seasons in the Danish Superliga with FC Copenhagen. He tallied 12 goals and 26 assists in his 116 appearances across all competitions. He also helped the team to a 2024/25 Danish Superliga Championship and the 2024/25 Danish Cup.

Achouri has represented Tunisia at the senior national level since 2022 where he has earned 33 caps and has scored 4 goals. He recently appeared in all three of Tunisia's matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

A native of Saint-Denis, Réunion, France, Achouri first began his youth career in the academies of Olympique Lyonnais and AS Saint-Étienne. In 2016, he moved to Portugal to continue his development with Vitória SC through their U19 team and Vitória de Guimarães B. He started with G.D. Estoril Praia's U-23 team in 2021 and signed his first professional contract within a month. While on loan at C.D. Trofense, he scored 9 goals in 28 appearances.

In 2022, Achouri made the move to the Danish Superliga with Viborg FF, recording 6 goals and 9 assists in 28 appearances, which helped him secure a move to FC Copenhagen.

Throughout his career, he's picked up a few languages. French is his first language, but he also speaks English, Portuguese, and a little Spanish. Personally, Achouri considers himself half French and half Tunisian. His mother is Tunisian, and his grandparents were born there as well, qualifying him to represent both Tunisia and France on the national level. He's now looking forward to starting the next chapter of his journey in the United States, where he is signed through the 2028/29 season.

"Of course it's a very big move for, for me and my family. But we, we feel ready for, for that. And we are very excited to know more about the city and more about the country," he said on the move.

San Diego FC has had an eye on Achouri's talents for a while, both in person and through video. The two sides connected after the World Cup for a conversation that showed San Diego FC he would be a good fit for the Club. Of course, San Diego FC's connections with Denmark have helped as the Club received positive remarks about his character and work ethic from his former Superliga coaches.

It is only the fourth-ever transfer window for the Club since beginning play in the MLS in 2025, and Sporting Director and General Manager Tyler Heaps said the Club has made signings in this window that will address immediate needs this season while also eyeing the future and the Club's continued growth.

"We really think that he'll continue to improve our team, and give us the best chances to win trophies in this city," Heaps said. "I think he's a difference maker. And that's why we brought him to this team, and that's why we brought him to this league, is we believe he can do that in the immediate."

Achouri's time in the Danish Superliga helped him become familiar with some of his new teammates and the Club's style of play, and he believes that will help him adapt quickly to his new team.

"It's always, easier when you, when you arrive in a place that, you know already some players. So, I've played against all of them, to be honest. So, they know me, I know them. So yeah, now we are on the same team. So, I hope that we can find a good connection to help the team," Achouri said.

"It was always difficult for me to play against them," Achouri said with a smile. "And now I'm happy to, to know them more and to be their teammate."

Familiarity with Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen, and Jeppe Tverskov will certainly help the transition to the new team in the locker room. On the pitch, the hope is that his addition on the left wing will unlock new attacking opportunities.

"Elias [Achouri] is a one-v-one explosive player. He has the speed to run in behind, so it's going to be this connection between Anders [Dreyer] and the pocket, and how do we find him in isolations? How do we find him in behind? He's also really good in combination play, so dribbling inside and finding these combos to then get in behind the opponent," head coach Mikey Varas said to the media following San Diego FC's win over Dallas.

"And then ultimately, I think what he's going to provide us is a level of respect from the other teams in terms of if they really want to leave us two v two or one v one on the highest line. He's somebody that with a dribble is going to be able to open that up. So, we're really excited,"

Achouri describes himself as a creative player who likes to dribble, go one-v-one, and put his teammates in the best position to score goals, while also scoring himself. In his last season with Copenhagen, he recorded 3 goals and 3 assists across 20 matches.

"I just want to, to help the team, to be a good teammate and help the team with some goals, with some assists And, give my best on the pitch. So, they can expect a player who will fight for the club, who gives everything, he said when asked what his new fans can expect from him in San Diego.

Off the pitch, Achouri is a calm guy who enjoys watching football and spending time with his friends and family. He's looking forward to enjoying sunny San Diego and eagerly awaiting the moment he can debut for his new club.

"I'm a chill guy I would say. I'm really chill. I like to enjoy time with my family, with my friends, watch football. Because I really, I really love football and that's it," he said.

Achouri will be added to the roster following the receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC, but he is looking forward to the moment when he can step out onto the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium, this time making his debut in his new home.

"It's a privilege also, again, to be part of something completely new," Achouri said. "I'm really happy to be here, and I hope I can help the team and the Club to make their story."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.