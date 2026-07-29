Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Forward Exon Arzú to Carabobo FC in Venezuela

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have transferred forward Exon Arzú to Carabobo FC in Venezuela, both Clubs announced today.

Arzú signed with the Dynamo on a full transfer from Real Club Deportivo España in Honduras in August 2024 and made his first team debut in a friendly match versus the El Salvador National Team on March 19, 2025. The forward spent most of the 2025 season with Houston Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, where he appeared in 15 matches and recorded three goals and one assist.

In January, Arzú was loaned to Real España, where he scored three goals in 19 appearances, including two late equalizers in league play versus Juticalpa FC (April 6) and Lobos de la UPNFM (April 12). The Honduran forward also appeared in Concacaf Champions Cup match versus LAFC on February 24.

The 22-year-old initially joined Dynamo 2 on loan from Real España in February 2024 and made an immediate impact, scoring in each of the team's first two matches of the season versus Sporting Kansas City II and LAFC2. He finished the 2024 season with three goals and one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions, before being sidelined at the end of May following an injury in a match at Portland Timbers 2.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC completed the transfer of forward Exon Arzú to Carabobo FC in Venezuela.

EXON ARZÚ BIO:

NAME: Exon Arzú

POSITION: Forward

DATE OF BIRTH: May 19, 2004 (22)

BIRTHPLACE: Balfate, Honduras

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.

WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Honduras







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