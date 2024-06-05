Timbers Legends Diego Valeri, Jack Jewsbury Set to Play in Green Is Gold Charity Match on June 26

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced that club legends Diego Valeri and Jack Jewsbury are set to play in the mixed teams Green is Gold Charity Match with Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday, June 26 at Providence Park. As part of the Timbers' Green is Gold environmental platform launched in 2024, the match will ra is e funds and awareness for nonprofits The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green.

Ring of Honor member and fondly known as "El Maestro", Valeri will return to the field at Providence Park for the first time since his 2021 MLS Cup appearance with the Timbers. The most decorated player in club history, Valeri's league honors include the Landon Donovan MLS MVP (2017), MLS Cup MVP (2015) and MLS Newcomer of the Year (2013). A three-time MLS Best XI selection (2013, 2014, 2017) and five-time MLS All-Star honoree (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), Valeri became the club's all-time leader in goals (86) and assists (91) in a stellar nine seasons (2013-2021) with the club in which he made 262 appearances for the Timbers.

"Captain Jack" Jewsbury joined the Timbers ahead of their inaugural 2011 MLS season as the club's first-ever captain. The midfielder was later named a 2011 MLS All Star, becoming the first Portland player to earn the honor in club history. A member of the 2015 MLS Cup Champions Timbers squad, Jewsbury went on to make 157 appearances, tallying 14 goals and 17 assists for Portland over the course of six seasons before retiring as one of the most veteran players in MLS at the end of 2016.

The Timbers and Thorns FC also announced Diego Chara and Meaghan Nally as Green Team Co-Captains and Eric Miller and Gabby Provenzano as Gold Team Co-Captains. Both sides will participate in a draft on June 12 at 6 p.m. (Pacific) to determine the mixed-team rosters for the Green is Gold Charity Match. KGW's Orlando Sanchez will host the special occasion, with a stream available on the Timbers' website and YouTube channel. The co-captains will select players to each team, alternating picks between Timbers and Thorns FC players. Following the event, a full list of the squads for the 60-minute, full field match will be shared on timbers.com.

Supported by Daimler Truck North America, Intel, KeyBank, SeatGeek and TikTok, the Green is Gold Charity Match is free to the public with an encouraged donation to nonprofits The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green. The June 26 kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be streamed live on timbers.com. All seating for the event will be general adm is sion and redeemable through SeatGeek with an option to donate while acquiring a ticket. All donations made through the ticketing process will suppor t The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green's initiatives. Tickets are available HERE.

Fans in attendance and those watching remotely will have various opportunities to contribute to The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green 's efforts and can v is it Give Online to make donations.

