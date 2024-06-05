LAFC Signs Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal

June 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that the Club has signed goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2025 with an option through 2026.

Hasal, 24, has appeared in 34 career MLS matches with the Vancouver Whitecaps since signing with them in 2019 as a Homegrown player. Hasal has a career 11-16-5 record in MLS with a 1.75 goals against average, making a career-high 17 appearances (17 starts) in 2022 and collecting four shutouts.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, product developed at the Whitecaps FC Saskatchewan Academy Centre from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Vancouver's residency program in August 2016 and starring for the Whitecaps Under-18 and Under-19 teams. After signing his MLS contract in 2019, he has also appeared in seven games with Vancouver's MLS NEXT Pro team in 2022 and 2023.

Hasal has played for Canada's youth national teams at all levels, starting for Canada at the Concacaf Under-20 Championships in 2017 and 2018.

Hasal will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P1 Visa.

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2025 with club option through 2026.

