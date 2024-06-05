Eight Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for June FIFA Window

Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC

ATLANTA - Luis Abram, Thiago Almada, Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune, Jayden Hibbert, Saba Lobjanidze, Bartosz Slisz and Caleb Wiley have received call-ups from their respective national teams ahead of the June FIFA window, UEFA European Championships and Copa América.

Almada, Cobb, Fortune and Wiley will be with their national teams for the International FIFA window from June 3-11 and will return ahead of Atlanta United's next MLS Regular Season match against Houston Dynamo on June 15. Abram, Lobjanidze and Slisz will be with their national teams for the duration of their respective runs in Copa América and the UEFA European Championships.

Abram was called up to join Peru for the 2024 Copa América. Peru will play in Group A of the tournament and will face off against Chile (June 21), Canada (June 25) and Argentina (June 27). The defender has earned 40 caps and scored one goal with Peru since his debut 2016.

Almada returns to Argentina's U-23 squad as it prepares for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris for a training camp and a pair of matches against Paraguay on June 8 and June 10. The 23-year-old midfielder and World Cup champion has made four appearances for Argentina since 2022 and has scored one goal in a friendly against Panama.

Cobb will join the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for its training camp in South America. The squad will travel to Buenos Aires to take on Argentina on June 7 before heading to Montevideo on June 11 to face Uruguay. This is the 18-year-old's first U.S. Youth National Team call up.

Fortune was called up to Trinidad and Tobago for its opening 2026 World Cup Qualifying matches. Trinidad and Tobago open play against Grenada on June 5 before facing the Bahamas on June 8. Since 2021, the 21-year-old midfielder has tallied six caps and one goal, which he scored against St. Kitts and Nevis in the 2023 Gold Cup.

Hibbert will join Jamaica for two 2026 World Cup Qualifying matches against the Dominican Republic on June 6 and Dominica on June 9. Hibbert has two appearances with Jamaica after joining the squad in March for two friendlies.

Lobjanidze returns to the Georgian National Team ahead of the UEFA European Championships. Georgia features in Group F of the tournament and will face off against Turkey (June 18), Czech Republic (June 22) and Portugal (June 26). Lobjanidze has tallied 36 caps for Georgia and has scored three goals since his international debut in 2017.

Slisz was called up to join Poland for the 2024 UEFA European Championships. Poland is featured in Group D of the competition and will face the Netherlands (June 16), Austria (June 21) and France (June 25). The defensive midfielder has totaled eight senior caps with Poland since 2021.

Wiley will join the U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for its final 2024 Pre-Olympic Training Camp in Kansas City, Kansas. The camp will run from June 3-11 and the squad will take on Japan in a friendly on June 11 at Children's Mercy Park. Wiley has 17 appearances with the U.S. Youth National Teams and has two caps with the senior USMNT squad since his debut in April 2023.

