Zayed Law Offices Named Proud Partner of Chicago Fire FC

June 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Zayed Law Offices, a Chicago-based personal injury trial law firm, today announced the beginning of a multi-year partnership agreement making Zayed Law Offices a Proud Partner of Chicago Fire FC. Beginning this year, Zayed Law Offices will be integrated into a variety of matchday and non-matchday assets and will become the presenting sponsor of Chicago Fire Fan Appreciation Night.

"Chicago Fire FC is thrilled to be bringing on Zayed Law Offices as a Proud Partner of the Club," said Chicago Fire FC Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Goyo Perez. "We want to foster relationships with those who strive to be the best at what they do, making Zayed Law Offices the ideal partner to align with as they encapsulate those values on a daily basis."

As part of the partnership, Zayed Law Offices will be integrated into multiple in-stadium activations on matchdays, including their role as the presenting sponsor of Chicago Fire Fan Appreciation Night. Zayed Law Offices will also present a new halftime challenge during select home matches. The "Orange" Challenge will occur during halftime, where selected fans will compete against each other by attempting to score goals from different locations on the field. An orange ball will signify an opportunity for contestants to earn bonus points, as orange is Zayed Law Offices' primary color. In the spirit of the orange theme, Zayed Law Offices will become the presenting sponsor of yellow and red cards - which, when combined, make orange - issued during the match.

Zayed Law Offices signage will also appear on tunnel covers in the southeast and northeast corners of Soldier Field along with multiple Zayed Law Offices-branded tarps covering the awnings to two Soldier Field entryways during designated matches. Additionally, as part of the partnership, Zayed Law Offices will receive concourse TV ads, LED signage, and exposure on videoboard graphics throughout the match. Outside of matchday, Zayed Law Offices will be integrated into various Chicago Fire FC digital assets, including branding on rotational banner ads across the Club's website and email newsletters.

"I was going to Fire games in their inaugural season," said Founder and Managing Attorney of Zayed Law Offices, Adam J. Zayed. "So of course we're excited about our partnership with the Chicago Fire! We're simply amazed with everything the team and management are doing to grow and dominate. The Chicago Fire has proven to be a truly exceptional partner, and I'm looking forward to watching them win on and off the field for the foreseeable future."

