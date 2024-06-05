Minnesota United Signs Attacker Samuel Shashoua

June 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed attacker Samuel Shashoua to a contract through the end of 2024, with club options for 2025 and 2026. Shashoua is eligible to join the team when the MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 18, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Samuel has experience having already competed at a high level at the early stages of his career and has intriguing attacking attributes," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We welcome Samuel and look forward to see his growth and contribution to the team this summer."

Shashoua recently played for Albacete of La Liga 2, the second division of Spanish football, where he made 16 game appearances across the 2023/2024 La Liga 2 campaign. Prior to his time with Albacete, the attacking midfielder featured for CD Tenerife from 2019-2023, where he made 82 game appearances and scored 11 goals with the Spanish second division squad. For the 2018/2019 season, Shashoua signed with his youth club, Tottenham Hotspurs of the English Premier League, but was loaned-out to Atlético Baleares in Spain for that season, where he appeared in 38 matches and tallied six goals.

In his youth, Shashoua developed under the Tottenham Hotspur system, featuring for their U18, U19 and U21 squads. At the international level, he represented England with their youth teams, making appearances with both the U17 and U18 sides, making a total of 16 game appearances and scoring four goals.

VITALS

Samuel Shashoua

Position: Attacker

Height: 5'7"

Date of Birth: 5/13/1999 (25 years old)

Birthplace: London, England

Hometown: London, England

Citizenship: England

Previous Club: Albacete

