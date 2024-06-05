City History: Hat Trick Heroes

June 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Do you know where the term hat trick comes from?

Well, according to the BBC, it derives from the game of cricket. It was used when a bowler took three wickets from three consecutive balls. The club would award the bowler a hat to commemorate this achievement.

On Friday night, Alonso Martínez became the sixth different hat trick hero for New York City FC after scoring three times in ten minutes against the San Jose Earthquakes.

We decided to look back at three of our favorite hat tricks in Club history to celebrate.

Frank Lampard

The English midfielder relocated to the Five Boroughs after a storied career in the Premier League. His hat trick ball was secured in July 2016 during a 5-1 demolition of the Colorado Rapids and was evidence of his huge talent.

His first goal showed a poacher's instincts as he found space in the box and diverted Tommy McNamara's header past Tim Howard.

Lampard's second goal put City 4-0 up on the day, with Jack Harrison's pass allowing the midfielder to curl a shot past Howard from just inside the penalty area.

Sensing he could claim a match ball, he would be handed the perfect opportunity to do so in the 84th minute. That was the moment City were awarded a penalty and Lampard put the ball down on the spot to secure his hat trick with an emphatic strike - the 5-1 scoreline serving as City's biggest win of the season.

Valentin Castellanos

Affectionately known as 'Taty' to fans in New York, Castellanos saved one of his two hat tricks with New York City FC for a special occasion - the Hudson River Derby in 2020.

The forward was well-known for being a major threat in the air, and unsurprisingly that is how he broke the deadlock against the Red Bulls in the 12th minute. The teammate that put the cross in? Maxi Moralez of course.

Taty's second strike put City 4-2 ahead and was a window into the forward he was becoming. Reacting quickest to a bouncing ball inside the area, he took just two touches - chest and volley - to fire the ball past the goalkeeper.

His right foot would prove decisive again after Moralez won a penalty in the 83rd minute. A wet and windy night in November did nothing to put Castellanos off as he strode up to the ball and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

After the match, he took questions from the media - the game ball beside him - his name now etched in derby day folklore forever.

Alonso Martínez

As the game clock ticked toward the 84th minute it's unlikely that Alonso Martínez expected a hat trick was in the offing.

The Costa Rican international had been introduced as a second-half substitute with the game delicately poised at 1-1. Santiago Rodríguez had pushed City ahead with a well-taken goal, but there were more goals to be had.

That was when Martínez stepped up. Scoring his first goal with a well-taken finish inside the area assisted by Maxi Moralez (are you sensing a pattern here?) his second goal was a direct consequence of his determination to chase the ball down.

Using his speed to race away from the San Jose defense he emphatically slammed the ball home - providing further evidence of his pedigree as a finisher.

Yankee Stadium was now rocking and Martínez's hat trick was secured in style. A 26-pass team move from back to front finished with Martínez peeling to the back post and tapping home from close range.

The culmination of a wonderful night for both Martínez and City, the Costa Rican's hat trick was also the fastest recorded in Club history - a record that will no doubt be tough to beat.

