Timber Rattlers to Host 360U/Scheels Girls' Softball Camp on July 31

July 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 360U, and Scheels are joining together to host a Girls' Softball Camp for girls between the ages of 8-12 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Wednesday, July 31 from 2:00pm to 3:30pm.

Instructors Maria Van Abel and Laura Beyer will conduct the camp. Registration is FREE, but limited to 125 participants. All campers will receive a t-shirt and a reserved seat ticket voucher for the Timber Rattlers game against the Clinton LumberKings that night.

Registration begins on July 8 at this link on the Timber Rattlers website.

Van Abel was a four-year starting centerfielder for the University of Wisconsin-Madison's softball team and contributed to the Badgers back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and the program's first-ever Big 10 Tournament Championship. She was an All-Big Ten Defensive selection three straight seasons and was the team captain of the Badgers in her senior season.

Beyer, who recently completed her third year as a volunteer coach at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, was a four-year starting shortstop at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She holds numerous career records for the Pointers, including batting average, triples, and home runs. Beyer has also coached at St. Norbert College and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

"We at 360U are thrilled to be partnering with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to be offering this softball skills development camp for youth players in the area," said Beyer. "We are also excited for the opportunity to utilize a facility as awesome as Neuroscience Group Field for this experience!"

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.