Chiefs Take Lead into Seventh in Burlington

July 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Burlington, IA - The Peoria Chiefs took a lead into the seventh inning before falling to the Burlington Bees 5-3 Sunday afternoon. With three hits, a triple, run scored and a RBI, Delvin Perez was named the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

The Chiefs took the lead in the third inning against Burlington starter Robinson Pina. Brandon Riley led off with a single and moved to second on a groundout. Edwin Figuera's single to center plated Riley and gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

Peoria regained the lead in the fifth against Pina. Josh Shaw led off with a single and scored on a triple to left by Delvin Perez as the Chiefs took a 2-1 lead. Brady Whalen's sacrifice fly to right gave the visitors a two-run lead.

Mike Brettell allowed two runs over five innings in a no-decision. Rodard Avelino took the loss as both batters he walked in the seventh came around to score.

The Chiefs return home Wednesday, July 10 for a six-game homestand and the series against Lansing starts with Peanut Free Night and a City Link Bang For Your Buck Wednesday Night.

