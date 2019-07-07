Cubs Shutout Dragons on Sunday

Dayton, Ohio - The South Bend Cubs scored eight runs over the middle three innings on Sunday afternoon and defeated the Dayton Dragons 10-0. It was the second straight shutout win for South Bend in the series. The start of the game was delayed for one hour, 22 minutes due to rain. A crowd of 7,478 was in attendance.

South Bend starting pitcher Riley Thompson (5-4) combined with two relievers on a seven-hit shutout. The Dragons, who scored a season-high 13 runs on 18 hits on Friday night, have not scored in the two subsequent games.

South Bend scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning and held the 1-0 lead until they added two more in the fourth. They increased their lead to 5-0 with two runs in the fifth, and then broke the game open with four in the sixth to make it 9-0. The Cubs added one more run in the eighth.

Bren Spillane led the Dragons with a double, single, and walk, going 2 for 3. No other Dragons player had more than one hit.

Dragons starting pitcher Alexis Diaz (6-4) was charged with the loss. He worked four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Moises Nova replaced Diaz to start the fifth and gave up six runs (five earned) in one and one-third innings. Eddy Demurias was effective with one and two-thirds scoreless innings. Jerry D'Andrea tossed the final two innings, allowing one run.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-11, 34-53) host the Cubs (10-7, 47-38) on Monday at Fifth Third Field at 7:00 p.m. in the wrap-up to the three-game series. Ricky Salinas (4-3, 3.50) will start for the Dragons against South Bend's Brendon Little (0-1, 5.40), the Chicago Cubs first round draft pick in 2017.

