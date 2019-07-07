Zac Almond's Heroics Mired in Extra-Innings Loss

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (47-39, 12-5) lost, 3-2, in extra-innings to the Clinton LumberKings (44-42, 11-6) on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. Zac Almond tied the game in the ninth inning with a lead-off solo homer, but the LumberKings prevailed with a 10th inning run.

The Cougars grabbed the first run of the day in the fourth inning. Buddy Kennedy cracked a double to left with one out. He came around to score on Almond's sacrifice fly to left. Clinton evened the game in the top of the seventh inning. Cougar reliever Blake Workman allowed two singles then walked back-to-back batters to force in a run. The LumberKings took their first lead of the series in the eighth on J.D. Osborne's sacrifice fly.

Almond led off the ninth inning with the game-tying homer, his 3rd long ball since the All-Star Break. However, in the top of the tenth, a pair of wild pitches by Kai-Wei Lin scored automatic runner Will Banfield for the eventual game-winning tally. The Cougars stranded two runners on in the bottom of the tenth when Buddy Kennedy popped out to shallow right to end the game.

Lin (2-3) was tagged with the loss after he allowed the unearned run in the 10th, his only inning of work. Manuel Rodriguez (3-1) blew the save in the ninth, but earned the win with three innings of one-run relief. Zach Wolf (5) tossed a scoreless 10th to earn the save.

The Cougars and LumberKings play the final game of the three-game series on Monday afternoon, beginning at noon. RHP Jackson Goddard (4-2, 2.90) takes the ball for the Cougars against Clinton RHP Jake Walters (0-3, 4.75). For tickets call 630-232-8811 or order online at kccougars.com.

