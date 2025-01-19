Tigers Win 6th in a Row

January 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Coming off a big win in Calgary the previous night, the Tigers hosted the Hitmen on the back end of a home and home series.

The Tigers came out strong and put the pressure on the Hitmen in the first period. They outshout Calgary 10 to 1 in the opening frame. Despite this they weren't able to find the back of the net in the first 20 minutes.

The Hitmen opened the scoring slightly before the midway point of the second period. Oliver Tulk let a snap shot go from the low circle that found the top corner for his 23rd of the season. Sawyer Mynio and Ben Kindel picked up the assists on the opening goal.

Tanner Howe gave the Hitmen a two-goal lead early in the third. Cutting across the ice he let a wrister go from the slot that beat the goalie on the glove side. Axel Hurtig and Connor Hvidston found the scoresheet with the assists on Howe's 10th of the season.

The Tigers would cut the lead to a single goal just after the midway mark of the third. Ryder Ritchie found the back of the net for his 14th of the season. Gavin McKenna had the puck low and found Ritchie with a great pass. He let a wrister go from the slot to get the fans out of their seats. Tanner Molendyk picked up the secondary assist giving him a point in every game he played since coming over at the deadline.

Ritchie would tie things up a few minutes later while on the power play. He was able to find the loose puck in a battle in front of the net and put it home for his second of the night. Oasiz Wiesblatt and McKenna picked up the helpers on the special team goal.

Both teams continued to battle hard for the go-ahead goal but the goalies stood tall throughout the remainder of the third period and into overtime. As a result, the teams headed to a shootout to determine the winner.

The shootout went to the eighth round and Harrison Meneghin secured the victory stopping Brandon Gorzynski.

Calgary Shooter Result Medicine Hat Shooter Result

Ben Kindel Miss Ryder Ritchie Miss

Oliver Tulk Miss Gavin McKenna Goal

Connor Hvidston Goal Oasiz Wiesblatt Miss

Ethan Merner Miss Markus Ruck Miss

Tanner Howe Goal Hunter St. Martin Goal

Ethan Moore Goal Liam Ruck Goal

Carson Wetsch Goal Bryce Pickford Goal

Brandon Gorzynksi Miss Jonas Woo Goal

Meneghin got his second straight start in net for the Tigers. He continued his strong play through the second half of the weekend series. He didn't face a ton of shots but came up big when called upon. He made 14 saves on 16 shots during regulation and overtime. He secured the victory stopping four of the eight shootout attempts. Anders Miller was in net for the Hitmen. He kept his team in the game making 22 saves during the game and three more in the shootout.

Shots

Medicine Hat - 24

Calgary - 16

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50%

PK: 1/1 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Ryder Ritchie - Medicine Hat

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Anders Miller - Calgary

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Misha Volotovskii

The Tigers are back in action Tuesday night when they host the Regina Pats. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST) and you can get tickets at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

