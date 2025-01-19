Broncos Close Weekend out with Matinee with Blades

January 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (21-18-1-1) close out their 3-in-3 Weekend with an afternoon affair with the Saskatoon Blades (23-14-2-3) Sunday at SaskTel centre in a pivotal East Division match-up.

The Broncos will look to go 2-1 on the weekend after a loss in Prince Albert Friday, followed by an immaculate 10-1 triumph at home Saturday against Portland. While the Blades are still sitting in first place in the East Division by a narrow margin. Are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Red Deer Rebels Friday night and were off Saturday. The Broncos start the day a point back of Brandon for third in the East and remain in the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

You catch this afternoon's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli. Starting with the pre-game show at 3:45 and puck-drop a little after 7 PM.

For more on tonight's game visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 21-18-1-1 Home: 15-7-1-0 Away: 6-11-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 4-2-1-0 Home: 3-0-1-0 Away: 1-2-0-0

LAST GAME 10-W W vs Winterhawks: The Swift Current Broncos had their highest scoring output of the season Saturday night at home trouncing the Portland Winterhawks 10-1. Five different Broncos had multi-point games (Caswell, Dingman, Gould, Mistelbacher & Gauchier). Caswell lead the way with 4 assists, while Rylan Gould & Luke Mistelbacher had two goals on the night. Reid Dyck made 34 saves for the win.

VS SASKATOON: This is the fifth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Blades this season, Swift Current fell in a shootout November 30 in Saskatoon. Broncos F Rylan Gould leads the Broncos in scoring against Saskatoon this season with eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in 4 game played. Since the internet era the Broncos are 44-33-4-9 (4 ties) against Saskatoon on the road.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 20/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SAS) November 10/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 SAS)

September 21/2024 - at Saskatoon (9-3 SAS) November 18/2023 - at Saskatoon (4-1 SAS)

October 4/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC) January 28/2024 - at Saskatoon (3-2 OT SAS)

November 30/2024 - at Saskatoon (4-3 SO SAS) February 10/2024 - at Swift Current (3-2 SAS)

January 19/2025 - at Saskatoon

February 15/2025 - at Swift Current

March 5/2025 - at Saskatoon

March 14/2025 - at Swift Current

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.