Late Goal Sinks Americans In Loss To Wild

January 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (21-16-3-1) battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits on Saturday night, but a goal with 5:50 left in regulation proved to be the difference as Tri-City dropped a 4-2 game against the Wenatchee Wild (16-21-3-1) on home ice.

Wild captain Evan Friesen opened the scoring 5:26 into the game. Friesen took a pass in the Americans zone and was able to skate down the slot uncontested before firing a shot past a screened Lukas Matecha.

The Americans seemed to get better as the period went along and eventually tied the game. A strong forecheck by Tri-City saw Nick Anisimovicz get control of the puck and slide it to Max Curran near the goal line.

Curran then fired it toward the crease where Jake Sloan redirected it in for his 13th of the season with four minutes remaining in the period. The two teams went to the locker room tied at one with the shots 10-7 Americans.

Tri-City carried the momentum from the late goal over into the second period, coming out of the gates strong looking for their first lead. Brendan Gee stood his ground in the Wenatchee net, keeping the game tied and allowing his team to retake the lead.

A centering pass from behind the net by Luka Shcherbyna found Tye Spencer in front and he snapped home his 10th of the season, and first with the Wild. The goal came 6:52 into the second period.

This time the Americans were able to respond quickly, and on a similar play to Spencer's goal. Gavin Garland gathered the puck behind the Wild net and swung it out to the slot where Brandon Whynott leaned into a one timer, sneaking it under the blocker arm of Gee for his 21st of the season.

Tri-City received a four-minute power play in the final minute of the period when Lukas McCloskey was given a double minor for slew-footing. The power play carried over into the third period, but the Americans were unable to take advantage as the game remained 2-2.

It stayed tied until late in regulation when Wenatchee regained the lead for good. A failed clear saw the Wild skate down the left wing before Grant Reid fed the puck across the crease to Deagan McMillan who tapped the puck into an open net with 5:50 remaining in regulation.

Tri-City pulled Matecha for the extra attacker in the final minutes of the game, but a turnover right in front of the open cage led to Wenatchee icing the game for the 4-2 final score.

The Americans look to snap their five-game losing streak Sunday afternoon as they head up to Wenatchee for a 4:00 puck drop at the Town Toyota Center.

Announced attendance was 4,337.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.