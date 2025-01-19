Hurricanes Blow Through Spokane, Drop Chiefs 4-2

January 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes' Brayden Yager versus Spokan Chiefs' Nathan Mayes

Spokane, Wash - Spokane welcomed a rare visit from the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday for Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory. Former Chiefs' coach Bill Peters was behind the bench for the visitors while former Spokane forward Kooper Gizowski started the game for the Hurricanes. Pre-game ceremonies included rappelers from the U.S. Army and Idaho National Guard delivering game pucks from the rafters to a group of veterans representing each of the foreign wars since World War !!. The Chiefs donned specialty military-themed jerseys which were auctioned off on the concourse throughout the game. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the WA Fallen Heroes.

After a cagey, physical start to the game, it was the Chiefs' top line clicking for a spectacular goal. The unselfish final pass from Cristall resulted in an easy score for the Chiefs' captain, Catton's 20th of the season at 2:57.

Jordan Gustafson would tie it for Lethbridge with an unassisted short-handed goal at 4:48, his second of the season.

The Chiefs broke the deadlock late in the period with another excellent goal created by the Spokane top liners. Andrew Cristall carried the puck into the zone before dropping it to the waiting Van Olm. The Chiefs' forward fired a rocket into the top corner at 18:08 for his WHL-leading 33rd score of the season.

Jordan Gustafson scored his second of the game at 9:05 to tie it at two.

Despite a late flurry of chances for Spokane at the end of the frame, the two teams would head to the third period with it all still to play for.

A poor blue line pass resulted in a turnover and breakaway for the Hurricanes. Logan McCutcheon took advantage with a 3rd period goal at 8:17 to take the lead. Jordan Gustafson completed his hat trick at 19:07, finding the empty net to salt this one away.

In a game devoid of special teams, the Chiefs' high-powered offense could not find the finishing touch after the first period. Spokane went 0/2 on the power play while going 1/1 on the penalty kill. Captain Berkly Catton earned the 2nd Star of the Game with a goal and assist. The Chiefs continue a tough home stretch, facing Everett on Wednesday for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway.

