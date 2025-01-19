Tigers Edge Hitmen in Shooutout

January 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen traveled to Co-op Place to close out a home-and-home set with the Medicine Hat Tigers Saturday night. Calgary picked up a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to their Central Division rivals.

The first remained scoreless, with Anders Miller fending off the Medicine Hat offense who put up ten shots to Calgary's one. Calgary shifted the momentum in the second period and would open game scoring courtesy of Oliver Tulk finishing a pass from Sawyer Mynio. Tanner Howe would be the next to strike, scoring Calgary's second goal just under five minutes into the third. Ryder Ritche would play hero for Medicine Hat scoring back-to-back goals less than five minutes apart to tie the game and ultimately force overtime.

Extra minutes would solve nothing, pushing the game into a shootout. It would take eight rounds in the shootout before a winner was decided. Jonas Woo would open the eighth round beating Anders Miller, while Harrison Meneghin stoned Calgary's Brandon Gorzynski at the other end to win it for Medicine Hat. Anders Miller would earn third star with his 21 save performance. Calgary now sits in third in the Central Division behind the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat with games in hand on both teams.

Calgary's three-game weekend closes out tomorrow Jan. 19 against Regina at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Game time against the Pats is 4:00 p.m. in another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential.

