Preview: Americans at Wild - January 19, 2025

January 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, but a late goal by former American Deagan McMillan proved to be the difference as Tri-City dropped a 4-2 game to Wenatchee last night. Jake Sloan and Brandon Whynott scored for the Americans who have now lost five games in a row.

VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the sixth of eight meetings between the Americans and Wild. The road team has won every game so far with Tri-City picking up 6-3 (Oct 25) and 4-3 (Nov 29) wins at the Town Toyota Center, but falling 5-2 (Nov 30), 10-2 (Jan 5) and 4-2 (Jan 18) on home ice. After tonight the two teams won't meet again until the season series wraps up with games March 1 in Wenatchee and March 8 at the Toyota Center.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Brandon Whynott (21-23-44) Evan Friesen (20-24-44)

Max Curran (13-28-41) Miles Cooper (16-21-37)

Gavin Garland (20-20-40) Reid Andresen (2-27-29)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Power Play - 14.9% (22-for-148) Power Play - 22.1% (40-for-181)

Penalty Kill - 82.4% (126-for-153) Penalty Kill - 80.0% (132-for-165)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.