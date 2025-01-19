Preview: Americans at Wild - January 19, 2025
January 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, but a late goal by former American Deagan McMillan proved to be the difference as Tri-City dropped a 4-2 game to Wenatchee last night. Jake Sloan and Brandon Whynott scored for the Americans who have now lost five games in a row.
VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the sixth of eight meetings between the Americans and Wild. The road team has won every game so far with Tri-City picking up 6-3 (Oct 25) and 4-3 (Nov 29) wins at the Town Toyota Center, but falling 5-2 (Nov 30), 10-2 (Jan 5) and 4-2 (Jan 18) on home ice. After tonight the two teams won't meet again until the season series wraps up with games March 1 in Wenatchee and March 8 at the Toyota Center.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Brandon Whynott (21-23-44) Evan Friesen (20-24-44)
Max Curran (13-28-41) Miles Cooper (16-21-37)
Gavin Garland (20-20-40) Reid Andresen (2-27-29)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Power Play - 14.9% (22-for-148) Power Play - 22.1% (40-for-181)
Penalty Kill - 82.4% (126-for-153) Penalty Kill - 80.0% (132-for-165)
