Tigers Blank Pats 1-0

February 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers returned home after a short road trip with wins against the Blades and Raiders. The weekend began with their fourth game of the season against the Regina Pats. The Tigers have been dominant against the Pats so far having won the previous three meetings by a combined score of 25 to 10.

The Tigers and Pats spent the first 20 minutes looking for their spots. Medicine Hat outshot Regina 10 to 6 in the opening frame but neither team was able to light the lamp and take the early lead.

Medicine Hat would open the scoring 52 seconds in the second period. Gavin McKenna had the puck down low on the left side of the net and found Niilopekka Muhonen in the slot. He let a shot go off the feed the found the back of the net for his third goal of the season. Ryder Ritchie picked the secondary assist on the goal. The Tigers would continue putting pressure on Regina throughout the period, outshooting them 12 to 5. Ewan Huet stood tall for the Pats though to keep it a one goal game.

The third period continued to be a battle of the goaltenders with Huet and Jordan Switzer looking unbeatable. The Tigers continued to pepper with Regina with another 16 shots in the final frame. The Pats turned it up a bit too doubling their shots with 11 in the frame. Regina would try going with the extra attacker for the final 1:40 but the game would end in a 1-0 victory for the home team.

Switzer got his second straight start in net for the Tigers. He had a fantastic game saving all 22 shots he faced for his second shutout and 20th win of the season. Huet also had an extraordinary game in net for the Pats. He stopped all but one of the 38 shots the Tigers put on net.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 38

Regina - 22

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 1/1 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jordan Switzer - Medicine Hat

Ewan Huet - Regina

Niilopekka Muhonen - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Markus Ruck

The Tigers are back in action Monday afternoon when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a Family Day matinee. Game time is 2:00 PM (MST) and tickets are available at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.