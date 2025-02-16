Oil Kings Tame Hurricanes in Family Weekend Thriller

February 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - In front of more than 10,000 fans, plus their families, the Edmonton Oil Kings grabbed a 4-3 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The energy was felt from puck drop in this contest as the Oil Kings celebrated Paw Patrol Night for RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for the Children's Miracle Network. 11-year-old Braeden who has spent more than 300 nights at the Stollery Children's Hospital participated in the ceremonial puck drop and came out to a massive ovation and the energy continued from there.

The first period saw the teams almost in a feeling out process, but the energy picked up later in the period as the Oil Kings got on the board on a powerplay as Adam Jecho finished off a nice passing play to make it 1-0. However, Lethbridge would respond with a pair of goals in the final three minutes of the period as Kooper Gizowski and Brayden Yager made it 2-1 Lethbridge through one period.

The deficit didn't seem to affect the crowd as the energy remained in the second period as play picked up and the pace was high. Edmonton ultimately outshot the Hurricanes 15-5 in that second frame and scored a trio of goals to take a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes. Landon Hanson scored on a 2-on-1 to continue his success against Lethbridge, while Marshall Finnie jammed one home in front before Roan Woodward made it 4-2 with less than two minutes left in the period.

In the third, energy remained high, and the game went back and forth. Lethbridge would bring it back to one as Kooper Gizowski made it 4-3 just over three minutes into the period to create some more tense moments. The final minutes saw Lethbridge continue to push, but a few key blocked shots by the Oil Kings, and saves from Ethan Simcoe, the Oil Kings were able to hold on to the 4-3 win.

Gracyn Sawchyn returned to the Oil Kings lineup after a ten-game absence with an injury and had one assist and was 12-for-20 in the faceoff circle.

Ethan Simcoe made 21 saves for his 10th win of the season. The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-2 as was the penalty kill in the game.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Family Day Monday when they visit the Red Deer Rebels.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.