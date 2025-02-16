Rockets Fall 4-3 To Blazers On Saturday Night At Prospera Place

February 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers' Ty Bonkowski versus Kelowna Rockets' Jaxon Kehrig

Saturday's contest remained scoreless until late in the first period when Kayden Longley scored his ninth of the season to make it 1-0 Rockets. Kelowna would add to their lead in the second period when Hiroki Gojsic found Levi Benson on the doorstep of the Blazers goal crease, who was stopped by Blazers goaltender Logan Edmonstone but Michael Cicek banged home the rebound for his 16th of the season, doubling the Kelowna lead. Kamloops would get back within one as Harrison Brunicke would capitalize on a power play opportunity to make it 2-1 with four minutes left in the period. However, Kelowna would regain their two-goal lead as Hayden Paupanekis feathered a nice pass to Benson who beat Edmonstone five hole for a 3-1 lead.

Kamloops got back within one at 7:31 in the third and then got the tying goal from Josh Kelly at 13:56. The game looked like it was destined for overtime but Blazers forward Tommy Lafreniere scored his 21st of the season with 5.5 seconds left for the victory.

"I thought we played a good first period, our second period was good ... we gave one up on the penalty kill but our power play got it back," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "We had a chance to put it away on the power play but we couldn't set up the zone or get established. For whatever reason I thought we backed off."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Kamloops 36-34

Kelowna went 1/4 on the power play while Kamloops went 1/2

Rhett Stoesser made 30 saves in defeat

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now host the Tri-City Americans on Family Day Monday at Prospera with game time starting at 2:05 PM.

