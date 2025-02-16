Huet Brilliant in 1-0 Loss to Tigers
February 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Medicine Hat, Alta. - Ewan Huet held one of the league's top offensive teams to one goal on Saturday as the Medicine Hat Tigers blanked the Regina Pats 1-0 at Co-op Place.
Huet stopped all 16 shots that he faced in the third, including two spread-eagle stops to keep Regina within striking distance. The Pats would pull the goalie, and get a great chance near the final minute with Jordan Switzer robbing Zach Moore in the slot.
Earlier on, Jace Egland and Braxton Whitehead had breakaways, but Switzer stopped both with his blocker. He finished the night with 22 saves for his second shutout.
Niilopekka Muhonen scored 52 seconds into the second stanza to open the scoring, beating Huet short side.
FINAL SCORE: Tigers 1, Pats 0
THE GOALS
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1-0: Tigers at 52 seconds - Niilopekka Muhonen (3), assisted by Ryder Ritchie & Gavin McKenna // Ritchie got the puck deep in the Pats zone and found a streaking Muhonen who beat Huet to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Third Period
No scoring.
THE STATISTICS
SOG: Regina - 6-5-11-22 | Medicine Hat - 10-12-16-38
PP: Regina - 0/1 | Medicine Hat - 0/2
THE GOALTENDING BATTLE
Regina: Ewan Huet (37 saves / 38 shots)
Medicine Hat: Jordan Switzer (22 saves / 22 shots)
THE 3 STARS
First: Jordan Switzer (22SV, SO) - Tigers
Second: Ewan Huet (37SV) - Pats
Third: Niilopekka Muhonen (1G) - Tigers
JUST NOTES
The Tigers improved to 4-0 against the Pats this season. Regina fell to 14-33-5-2 while the Tigers improved to 36-16-3-1.
COMING UP
The Queen City Kids will be back on home ice on Wednesday, February 19th when they face the visiting Calgary Hitmen. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.
