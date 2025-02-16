Chiefs Fight Cancer, Beat up Americans 6-3 in Blowout Win

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs welcomed Tri-City to town on Saturday night in front of over 9,000 fans for the second leg of a back-to-back home-and-home series with the Americans. It was an emotional night with the Chiefs wearing specialty Chiefs Fight Cancer jerseys that were auctioned off on the concourse throughout the game. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit Chiefs' charity partner, Every Woman Can PNW. Long-time Spokane Chiefs dentist Dr. Mary Smith was honored pregame for her 40 years of service to the team and battle with breast cancer in 2022.

In the first period it was the visitors getting on the board first with a Jake Sloan goal at 10:30.

WHL-leading goal scorer Shea Van Olm followed suit with his 43rd of the season.

A pretty tic-tac-toe passing move from Berkly Catton and Owen Martin resulted in the close-range goal for Van Olm at 16:58.

Mathis Preston gave the Chiefs the lead a few minutes later with a bullet glove side at 18:21.

Owen Martin handed it off to Preston on the blue line who zipped it past the goaltender for his first goal in a month's time.

In the second period Tri-City retook the lead with a pair of goals from Virk at 8:27 and 16:15.

The third period was all Spokane as the home team scored four unanswered goals to blow the game open. Andrew Cristall took a wicked high stick, earning a double minor power play.

Brayden Crampton took advantage with yet another clutch goal at 5:58 to tie the game at three.

Catton pulled the puck toward the corner before sliding it to Crampton at the blue line. His trademark long range wrister found the net for his eighth of the season.

The Chiefs took the lead through a second score from rookie Mathis Preston, also on the power play.

Chase Harrington took a feed from Asanali Sarkenov at the blue line and threw it net front for the Preston tap in at 6:49.

Up next, Owen Martin found the net for his eighth of the season at 13:09, giving the Chiefs an insurance goal.

Shea Van Olm wrapped up the blowout victory with his second of the game and 44th of the year, finding the empty net at 18:26.

The shot count was more even in this game, with Spokane leading 27-26. The Chiefs went 3/4 on the power play while going 3/5 on the penalty kill.

Owen Martin (1G, 2A) and Berkly Catton (3A) each tallied three points while Van Olm (2G), Preston (2G), Harrington (2A), and Cristall (2A) all recorded two points.

The Chiefs will face the Americans four more times this season, including another home-and-home battle next weekend.

Spokane plays in Kamloops on Monday afternoon, with a chance to clinch a playoff birth, before returning home for the 40th Anniversary Celebration and Avista Way To Save Poster giveaway on Friday at 7:05 PM.

