Cougars Use Big Second Period to Defeat League-Leading Silvertips

February 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE - A four goal second period and another magnificent performance from Josh Ravensbergen was just what the doctor ordered as the Prince George Cougars soared to a 5-1 win over the Everett Silvertips, Saturday at the CN Centre.

The first period saw plenty of high-quality chances for the Everett Silvertips, but Josh Ravensbergen stood tall, turning aside all 10 shots he faced to keep the game scoreless. The Cougars generated opportunities of their own, including two dangerous looks from Matteo Danis. The opening frame also featured a unique moment when the glass was dislodged following a massive collision between an Everett defender and Aiden Foster. After 20 minutes, the scoreboard remained unchanged.

Prince George took control in the second period. The Cougars broke the deadlock at 4:07 when Koehn Ziemmer found the back of the net, tying him with Chase Witala for the franchise record with 120 goals. Just over two minutes later, Jett Lajoie doubled the lead with a power-play marker at 6:30. The momentum stayed with PG, as Borya Valis fired home a one-timer at 15:02, followed swiftly by a Riley Heidt goal just 30 seconds later, pushing the Cougars to a commanding 4-0 lead after two periods.

The Silvertips fought back in the third, outshooting the Cougars 14-3. Everett got on the board with a power-play goal at 9:18, but Ben Riche responded at 13:04, restoring the four-goal cushion. Ravensbergen continued to shine in net, backstopping the Cougars to a decisive 5-1 victory over the league-leading Silvertips.

Stats and Standouts...

- Koehn Ziemmer tied Chase Witala's 120 goal PG Cougar record

- Borya Valis is now two points shy of the single-season points record by an American Born skater in Cougar history

- Josh Ravensbergen picked up his league leading 27th victory

They Said It....

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on the win...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/02/16122612/interview-Post-game-Lamb-Feb-15.mp3

Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen on the win...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/02/16122723/interview-post-game-Ravensbergen-feb-15.mp3

What's Next...

Next Game: Monday, Feb. 17 at Vancouver | 2:00 pm

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Kelowna | 7:00 pm

