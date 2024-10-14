Tigers Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group

Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are excited to announce their leadership group for the 2024-25 WHL season.

Leading the Tigers as the 41st captain in franchise history is Oasiz Wiesblatt. Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Wiesblatt was a first-round selection by the Tigers in the 2019 WHL Draft and has played over 200 games for the team, averaging nearly a point per game.

The Tigers will have three home alternate captains: Andrew Basha, Gavin McKenna, and Josh Van Mulligen, along with three away alternate captains: Basha, Hunter St. Martin, and Bryce Pickford.

Andrew Basha will serve as an alternate captain for both home and away games. The 18-year-old forward was selected 41st overall by his hometown Calgary Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft this summer. He's been red hot to start the season, collecting 9 points in 7 games.

Gavin McKenna, the reigning CHL Rookie of the Year, will also wear an "A" for home games. He has continued his impressive form this season, recording 2 goals and 12 assists in 8 games.

Josh Van Mulligen, another alternate captain for home games, brings a steady presence to the Tigers' blue line and consistently logs significant ice time.

Hunter St. Martin will serve as an alternate captain for away games. The 19-year-old forward from Edmonton, Alberta, was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the 6th round of the 2024 NHL Draft and has been a goal-scoring threat this season, netting 5 goals in 5 games.

Bryce Pickford, an alternate captain for away games, joined the Tigers in a trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds this past summer. The 18-year-old defenseman from Chauvin, Alberta, currently ranks second among Tigers defensemen in scoring, with 6 points in 6 games.

Fans can see the new leadership group in action this Wednesday night at Co-op Place as the Tigers take on the Prince George Cougars in their only meeting of the season. Tickets are available at tixx.ca, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM.

