Oil Kings Defeat Giants in Instant Classic on Thanksgiving

October 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have won back-to-back games after an exciting 5-4 win over the Vancouver Giants at Rogers Place on Monday afternoon.

The teams were tied at two after one period, but the Oil Kings had outshot the Giants 18-8 to that point. The Giants first goal came off a bouncing puck at the side of the net that squeaked by Alex Worthington just about three-and-a-half minutes into the contest before Miroslav Holinka responded for Edmonton about 100 seconds later. Cameron Schmidt's first of two on the afternoon restored the Vancouver lead just about nine minutes in, but Edmonton responded again with just about six minutes to play in the period off a rebound play from Landon Hanson.

The Oil Kings took their first lead in the game about seven minutes into the second as Adam Jecho's second of the season made it 3-2. Although Vancouver took the lead back relatively quickly as Ty Halaburda tied the game at the 14:44 mark, before Schmidt's second just about a minute-and-a-half later made it 4-3 Giants.

Edmonton continued to push, and they were rewarded at the with just over five minutes to play in the third as Blake Fiddler fired a shot past Matthew Hutchison to tie the game. Then Fiddler drew a high-sticking penalty just seconds later to give the Oil Kings the powerplay, one they would capitalize on with Jecho's second of the night just 18 seconds after Fiddler tied the game. The Oil Kings would hold on as Worthington stopped all nine shots he saw in the third period.

The Oil Kings ultimately outshot Vancouver 38-31 in the game, and the powerplay was 1-for-7 while the penalty kill was 4-for-4. The Oil Kings are back in action on Thursday when they host the Saskatoon Blades.

