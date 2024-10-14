Americans down Blazers for second straight night

October 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (3-3-1-0) saw two leads slip away, but Gavin Garland's second goal of the game early in the third period proved to be the difference as the Americans beat the Kamloops Blazers (2-5-1-0) 5-3 Sunday night.

Tri-City got off to a strong start in the game as Nick Anisimovicz picked up his second goal of the season. A pass across the crease was blocked by a Blazers defenseman but the puck bounced right to Anisimovicz who now has goals in back-to-back games. The goal came 6:04 into the game with Brandon Whynott and Max Curran picking up assists.

Six minutes later Austin Zemlak added to the lead when his wrist shot hit the glove of Logan Edmonstone and deflected into the net. Curran and Carter MacAdams got assists on Zemlak's second goal of the season.

The Blazers then answered back with two quick goals, the first of which came on a penalty shot. Tommy Lafreniere was taken down on a breakaway and awarded the penalty shot. He capitalized on the chance by beating Lukas Matecha under the glove 13:16 into the first period.

Just over a minute later Kamloops tied the game off a turnover in the Americans zone. Andrew Thomson was alone in front of the net and took the centering pass, jamming it past Matecha to tie the game just 1:06 after the penalty shot.

The two teams went into the intermission tied at two with Kamloops outshooting Tri-City 15-6.

Just 41 seconds into the middle frame Gavin Garland restored the Americans lead. A loose puck in the slot was found by Garland and he slid a shot through the five hole of Edmonstone for his third of the year.

The Blazers wouldn't go away quietly however, and once again tied the game a few minutes later. Nathan Behm found a rolling puck near the Americans blue line and just blindly threw it toward the net.

The shot caught Matecha off guard as he never saw it taken through some traffic, beating him on the blocker side to tie the game.

The Americans penalty kill came up in a huge moment as Jake Gudelj was given a penalty for delay of game with just 1:51 left in the second period. Tri-City was able to weather the storm and get to the intermission tied at three.

Once again, an early goal in the third period restored the Americans lead. Carter MacAdams had the puck on the goal line of the Blazers zone and worked it toward the front of the net. It took a small deflection and went right to Garland who quickly lifted his second goal of the game over the glove of Edmonstone, giving the Americans a 4-3 lead.

Six minutes later Jordan Gavin scored his first goal of the year as he snuck a shot through the five hole of Edmonstone. The goal came just one second after a four-minute power play expired for Tri-City. Jake Sloan got the lone assist on the goal, the 100th of his WHL career.

Kamloops pulled Edmonstone for the extra attacker with four minutes to play, pouring on the pressure to try and cut into the lead. Matecha stood tall in the Americans crease, turning aside every chance they had as the clock wound down and Tri-City held on for the -3 win.

The Americans now get set to welcome the Kelowna Rockets (2-5-0-0) next Saturday.

Announced attendance was 2,656.

