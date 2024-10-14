Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Back on Home Ice After Splitting Four-Game Roadie

The Portland Winterhawks capped off a busy week on the road, splitting their four-game slate with two thrilling victories in Prince George before a couple of tough losses to Kelowna and Seattle. After a strong start to the season, the Hawks look forward to returning home for key upcoming matchups.

Hot Hawks:

Forward Diego Buttazzoni recorded seven points (4G, 3A) across the four-game road trip, including tallies in all four to record the longest goal streak of his WHL career.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth registered two goals and four assists this past week and earned his second three-point night (1G, 2A) of the season to help lead the Hawks past Prince George on Wednesday.

Captain Kyle Chyzowski tallied six points (1G, 5A) on the trip to increase his season point total to 16 in nine games.

Forward Tyson Yaremko netted three goals and one assist for a point-per-game pace in the last week.

Forward Jordan Duguay posted his third and second tallies of his WHL career in Friday's and Saturday's games.

Play of the Week:

Diego Buttazzoni scores a filthy goal on the Prince George goaltender in a shootout, before Ondřej Štěbeták denies the third Cougars attempt to seal the deal and give the Hawks a four-goal comeback win on Wednesday.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 4 at Prince George 3 OT (Tuesday):

The Winterhawks pulled off an exciting overtime victory, with Diego Buttazzoni scoring the game-winner. Josh Zakreski extended his goal streak to three games and Ryder Thompson notched his first goal of the season.

Portland 5 at Prince George 4 SO (Wednesday):

The Hawks completed a stunning four-goal comeback, capped off by a shootout win. Tyson Jugnauth recorded three points, while goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták stood tall in the shootout to secure the victory.

Portland 4 at Kelowna 9 (Friday):

Despite three power-play goals, the Hawks couldn't overcome a second-period onslaught from the Rockets. Josh Zakreski, Reed Brown, and Diego Buttazzoni all contributed on the man advantage.

Portland 5 at Seattle 6 (Saturday):

In a back-and-forth affair, Portland fell to the Thunderbirds in a 6-5 contest. Tyson Yaremko scored twice, and Tyson Jugnauth added a power-play goal, but the Hawks couldn't hold off a late Seattle surge.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks return home this week after their road trip, ready to face the Kamloops Blazers on Thursday, October 17, before taking on the Everett Silvertips on Saturday, October 19. Fans can also look forward to promotional nights, including Thirsty Thursday and Hispanic Heritage and LatinX Night on Thursday and Grunge Night on Saturday. Tune in on WHL Live!

Upcoming Promo Nights:

Thursday, October 17 - Thirsty Thursday - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, October 19 - Grunge Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, October 26 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS -

