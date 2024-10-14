Oil Kings and Giants Set for Thanksgiving Matinee in Edmonton

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back in action on Monday afternoon at Rogers Place as they continue a three-game homestand.

The Vancouver Giants are in town for the first and only meeting of the season between the two clubs.

Edmonton is looking to build off of their 5-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday afternoon. Gracyn Sawchyn and Ethan MacKenzie each had two points in the victory, while Alex Worthington stopped 28 of 29 shots he faced. Meanwhile, the Giants are currently on their road swing through the Central Division, and they've currently gone 2-2-0-0 on the stretch in Alberta, most recently a 5-2 loss to Medicine Hat. The other loss came against Calgary at the beginning of the trip, while wins have come against Lethbridge and Red Deer.

Today will also be the first time since October of 2022 that the Giants have paid the Oil Kings a visit. Last season, the two met in Vancouver with the Oil Kings taking a 5-3 win. Gracyn Sawchyn and Gavin Hodnett were two of four Oil Kings with two points in the game, while Cameron Schmidt also had two points for Vancouver.

Edmonton is currently 2-3-0-1 on the year and have gone back-to-back games earning at least a point. Vancouver is 5-3-0-0 in the early going of the season.

Scmidt leads the way for Vancouver with nine goals in eight games, with 13 points total. Gavin Hodnett continues to lead the Oil Kings offensively with seven points (3G, 4A) in six games.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin Hodnett (6, 3-4-7)

Blake Fiddler (6, 1-3-4)

Roan Woodward (6, 2-1-3)

Gracyn Sawchyn (3, 1-2-3)

Miroslav Holinka (4, 1-2-3)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Cole Miller is 7 games away from 200 in the WHL.

D Rhys Pederson is 7 games away from 100 in the WHL.

F Landon Hanson is 11 games away from 100 in the WHL

Giants Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Cameron Schmidt (8, 9-4-13)

Mazden Leslie (6, 3-7-10)

Ryan Lin (8, 0-10-10)

Aaron Obobaifo (8, 6-3-9)

Tyson Zimmer (8, 2-7-9)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Vancouver Giants:

Monday, Oct 14 @ Edmonton

