Moose Jaw's Deichert Set to Make WHL Debut on Tuesday

October 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that local product Carson Deichert will make his Western Hockey League debut on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old forward has been called up by the Warriors from the Moose Jaw U18 AAA Warriors of the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League.

"This is an exciting day for the Warriors' organization to have a local product with lots of potential stepping in and following the footsteps from past local players who have played in Moose Jaw," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

Deichert was originally selected by the Warriors in the third round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

So far this season with the U18 AAA Warriors, the forward has four goals and 11 points in six games.

Deichert will be in the lineup for the Warriors when they take on NHL first round pick Berkly Catton and the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday at the Hangar. Click here to get your tickets.

