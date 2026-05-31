Tierna Davidson Interviewed After a Shutout Win Versus Houston Dash

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Tierna Davidson is interviewed on the sidelines after a 1-0 shutout win at home versus Houston, extending their unbeaten streak to five.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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