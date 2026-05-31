Tierna Davidson Interviewed After a Shutout Win Versus Houston Dash
Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Tierna Davidson is interviewed on the sidelines after a 1-0 shutout win at home versus Houston, extending their unbeaten streak to five.
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026
- Houston Dash Drop Points against Gotham FC - Houston Dash
- San Diego Wave FC Finds 2-0 Win at Chicago to Close out the First Half of the Season - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Drops Contest to San Diego Wave FC, 2-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Hogan Among Gotham FC Lineup Changes against Houston - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Matchday: San Diego Wave FC to Visit Chicago Stars FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Hogan Among Gotham FC Lineup Changes against Houston
- Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Play against Houston Before Summer Break
- Five Gotham FC Players Earn International Call-Ups for June FIFA Window
- Cook, Dudley Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Roster for Brazil Camp
- 5 Gotham FC Players Named to USWNT Roster for Matches in Brazil