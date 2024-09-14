tIce Wolves Fall o US National Team-NTDP

The Ice Wolves wrapped up the preseason Sat, Sept. 14 against the US National Team-NTDP. Another incredible game saw the US National Team-NTDP jump out to an early lead for the first time this weekend 14:14 when Mikey Berchild scored the opening goal with an assist from Logan Stuart. The first period saw incredible skating on both sides, some great defensive plays, as well as a goaltending showcase on both sides. The first period ended with the US National Team-NTDP leading 1-0.

The second period showed more of the same from the first an absolute showcase on both sides at every aspect of the game. The Ice Wolves scored the lone goal in the second period courtesy of Issa Murakami, an unassisted goal that would see the second period dead locked at 1.

The third period started with the Ice Wolves making a goalie switch to ensure that all three netminders would see action against US National Team-NTDP. Jake Kasay would open the scoring 2:51 into the final period for his third goal of the weekend assisted by Michael Kull. The US National Team-NTDP would tie the game 8:27 of the period assisted by AJ Francisco on the powerplay for their first tally on the man advantage on the weekend. The game would head to overtime 2-2.

Overtime wouldn't last long as Mikey Berchild would tally his second of the game 23 seconds into the extra period giving the US National Team-NTDP their first win against the Ice Wolves in the third contest between the two teams.

The Ice Wolves will shift their focus to the Corpus Christi Ice Rays as they start the NAHL regular season at the Outpost Ice Arenas Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets are still available for opening weekend at https://tickets.nmicewolves.com/.

