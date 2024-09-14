The Wings Take the Sweep in Watertown Preseason Debut

The Aberdeen Wings took on the Watertown Shamrocks for 2 more Exhibition Games in order to do some fine-tuning before hitting the road for the NAHL Showcase.

Friday's match up started off with Ryan Gingher for the Shamrocks finding the back of the net. After, the Wings would have many chances to get themselves on the board, but both teams looked to add to their penalty minutes instead. Finally, at the 14:58 mark, Sebastian Lillsund for the Wings would find the back of the net and evening the score at one leaving the first period. Lillsund's goal was unassisted.

Within the second period, the Wings would still gain chance after chance to score, adding another 12 shots on goal throughout the entire period. Instead, both teams would add to their penalty numbers. At the 13:03 mark, however, birthday boy Matthew Martin-Gaudreault would score. This goal would give the Wings the lead, and was assisted by Augustana commit Leonid Bulgakov. There would be no additional scoring in this period, leaving the score 2-1 in favor of Aberdeen.

The third period would also see just as many penalties as the first and second. But, at the 5:20 mark, Watertown's Antons Macijevskis would find the back of the net, evening the score at 2. The period would end with no additional scoring, so the game would go into overtime.

At the 1:29 mark of the overtime period, Aberdeen's Cade Moxham would score, giving the Wings the overtime win.

Willum Braun started in net for the Wings, and Waylon Esche would finish the game for the Wings. Combined, they stopped 23 of 25.

Saturday's game, taking place in the Odde Ice Center, would start almost immediately when Sebastian Lillsund would find the back of the net just 11 seconds into the first period. This would be his second goal of the preseason series, and would go unassisted. Then, just 10 minutes later, the Shamrocks would even the score when Noah Sergott scored. The score would be tied at one heading into the second period.

The second period would start off with Aberdeen's Luke Backel and Watertown's Noah Sergott dropping the gloves, both resulting in penalties. But, the Wings would rally and find the net on multiple occasions. First, Kyle Murray-Smith would start the scoring in the second for the Wings, giving the Wings the lead. This goal would be assisted by veteran Seth Wall, and DJ Macleish. Then, DJ would get a goal himself, and Nick Reif and Kyle Murray-Smith would be granted the assists. Just two minutes later, at the 15:12 mark, returning veteran Leonid Bulgakov would score, assists coming from Owen Pitters, and Jibber Kuhl. And finally, to round out the scoring in the second period, Ryan Flaherty would add to the board, getting assists from Matthew Martin-Gaudreault and Owen Pitters. The Wings would lead after the second with a score of 5-1.

There would not be any additional scoring in the third for either team, so the score would remain 5-1 in favor of the Wings.

Damon Cunningham was in net for Aberdeen and stopped 23 of 24.

The three stars of the game were Kyle Murray-Smith (1 goal, 1 assist), DJ Macleish (1 goal, 1 assist), and Damon Cunningham (23 saves).

We caught up with Head Coach and GM Scott Langer after the game, he said "Our group got better each period through preseason and that's the goal. Watertown is an extremely hard working team under Coach Kirley, and we found a way each night". When asked about having a new in-state rival, Langer goes on to explain "It's great to have such a close rival where fans can travel and support two teams that will battle against each other every time they play".

Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut adds "I thought we as a team grew as the weekend went on. Friday was a very tight game and we give Watertown a lot of credit. They work tremendously hard and are very well coached. They're going to be a good t4eam in our division, and it's nice having an in-state rivalry with them." He then explains "Watertown was a very tough environment to play in, with a packed building and a lot of Aberdeen fans made the trip. However, we managed to win in overtime on a great play by Cade Moxham. Tonight, we had a much more complete game up and down our lineup. With Luke Backel sacrificing for the team, he will be a great leader for our team being a third year player, and it gave us the spark we needed.Seeing Kyle Murray-Smith got his first goal as a Wing to give us a 2-1 lead, and was uplifting, and after we feel as though it tilted the ice." He goes on to say "I thought it was a very successful preseason as we're trying to get better every day leading into the NAHL Showcase on the 25th. It will be nice to have about 10 days to get ready for Blaine, as the 3 games there will be very important to start our Regular Season, and then we are back in the Odde on October 4th against the Shamrocks, which will be a hard home and home series."

The Wings head to Blaine, Minnesota to play 3 games in the NAHL Showcase starting on September 25th. They look to take on the Chippewa Steel, the Northeast Generals, and the El Paso Rhinos. All games will be streamed on NAHLTV.

Your Wings are back in action in the Odde Ice Center on October 4th as we take on the Watertown Shamrocks in our Regular Season Home Opener. More information will be posted to all of our social media in the coming weeks.

