Wranglers Open Season with 2-1 Shootout Victory Over Warriors

September 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma City, OK - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Oklahoma Warriors 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night in the 2024-25 season opener at Blazers Ice Centre.

Amarillo and Oklahoma squared off in the first of two meetings on the weekend to open the campaign. This game marked the debut of the Wranglers new coaching staff of Taylor Harnett, Connor White, and Brandon Richardson. In net, the Wranglers were led by goaltender Charlie Zolin who made his NAHL debut; while the Warriors started returning goaltender Billy Stuski who went 2-1-1 with the club last season.

No scoring occurred in the first period, although both teams traded opportunities as they settled into the game. Zolin stopped 8/8 in the opening frame, while Stuski stopped 11/11. Amarillo did have an abbreviated power play early in the game, but was unable to capitalize on it. The penalty kill got to work late in the first period shutting down Oklahoma twice in the period.

Only two goals were scored in regulation between the two teams, both coming in the second period on the power play. Amarillo opened the scoring with a power play goal from Trace Day 7:14 into the period. Cole Semeniuk and Morely Phillips earned the assists on the Wranglers opening tally. Oklahoma responded with a power play goal of their own from Louie Kamienski to tie up the game 1-1 with 8:06 left in the period. In the late stages of the period, Amarillo's penalty kill came up big again stopping Oklahoma's power play on a double minor penalty. The Wranglers outshot the Warriors 8 to 7 in the second frame.

In the third period, both teams were eagerly looking for the go-ahead goal. Both the Wranglers and the Warriors showcased their speed and ability to make plays happen in transition, but ultimately neither team scored and the game remained tied. Oklahoma went to the man advantage twice in the final 10 minutes of the period and the Wranglers were once again able to shut them down. Charlie Zolin made some big saves to keep the Wranglers in the game, while Amarillo pushed the narrative offensively firing shots on Stuski and creating chances. The Wranglers outshot the Warriors 14 to 12 in the third period.

The Wranglers dominated puck possession in overtime had generated a handful of excellent scoring opportunities - but just couldn't find a way to solve Stuski for the second time. In the waning moments of overtime, Trace Day shot a puck off of the far post that rebounded into the blue paint and stayed out; sending the game to a shootout.

The first two skaters on both sides were unsuccessful in the shootout. Grayson Gerhard scored a goal for Amarillo to put them ahead in the shootout, but Oklahoma responded with a goal from Dominik Kiss to extend the shootout. Trace Day scored five-hole on Stuski to give Amarillo the advantage again, while Zolin shut down Carter Sproule to secure the shootout win for the Wranglers.

Trace Day finished the game with a power play goal and the go-ahead goal in the shootout. Charlie Zolin was phenomenal, stopping 30/31 shots faced in his first NAHL victory. Amarillo went 1/3 on the power play, while the penalty kill came up huge going 7/8 in the season opener. Taylor Harnett, Brandon Richardson, and Conor White each picked up their first win behind the Wranglers bench.

With the win, the Wranglers pick up two points and improve to 1-0 on the season. Amarillo and Oklahoma will meet again on Saturday night at 7:00 PM to close out the two game set. You can watch the game on NATV or listen in on YouTube.

