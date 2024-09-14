Rhinos Rout Grit 3-2 in Season Opener Shootout

September 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 3 @ Colorado Grit 2 - Hockey Season returns for 2024 as your El Paso Rhinos take to the road for the first official game against the Colorado Grit! The puck dropped here in Greeley on the Grit's home ice. Colorado took the early game lead as Braden Junker scores the first goal of the night. Unfortunately for the Grit this lead would lass less than a minute as Rasmus Nousiainen ties it up at 1-1 at just under five minutes into the game! Nousiainen wouldn't end it there and took the second goal of the night to give Rhinos a 2-1 lead they'd keep for the next period and a half. Deep in the third period Sheldon Rioux brings back the game for the Grit, tying up the game with just over five minutes left to go in regulation time. No further scoring gave us an extra period, followed by a Sudden Death shootout where Michael Manzi displayed phenomenal defensive technique. However, it would be Ryder Many Grey Horses who would score the game winning goal giving the Rhinos a 3-2 victory at the first outing of the season.

