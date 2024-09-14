Bugs Drop Season Opener to IceRays
September 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (0-1) couldn't recover after the Corpus Christi IceRays scored four unanswered goals enroute to a 5-1 contest as the two-time Robertson Cup Champs dropped their season opener.
It was a scoreless affair until the second period when Corpus Christi exploded with goals at 4:53, 7:08, and 11:21 to give the IceRays a 3-0 edge. Will Reardon netted one in-between a pair of goals from Stepan Kuznetsov. The Bugs were 0 for 4 on the PP after 2 and out-shot 22-20 at this point.
It was 4-0 early in the 3rd period when Andrew Seminara found some space in the slot and buried home his first goal of the season to make it 4-1 at 3:48. Brent Litchard and Lucas Deeb earned the helpers on the lone goal for SHV. Corpus would add another goal to close out a 5-1 contest.
The Bugs will be back at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum to host a two-game series against the El Paso Rhinos beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m.
