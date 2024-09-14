Hat Tricks Flip the Script on Elmira in 8-2 Victory

September 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks split the opening series against Elmira with huge help from forwards Gates Omicioli (3G, 1A) and Sam Esposito (2G), along with a 28-save performance from goaltender, Thomas Kiesewetter.

Both sides were in a stalemate for 14 minutes in the first period. However, the Hat Tricks broke the silence when Gates Omicioli scored his first goal of the season, which was ultimately met with a follow-up goal 37 seconds later from Danbury forward, Ben Dempster. That would not be the end of the scoring in the opening frame, as forward, Jack Wuertz, would grab his first goal of the season.

Both sides would be heading in and out of the penalty box in the second frame as it got more physical between the two teams. Elmira forward, Cooper Eberhardt would be called on a kneeing penalty, which gave way to the Hat Tricks first power play goal of the season, off the stick of Hat Tricks forward Gates Omicioli, who grabbed his second goal on the night. The Aviators were quick to respond as forward, Sean Williams, answered on their own power play, which came from an Anthony White (DHT) tripping call.

In the final 20 minutes, Danbury made sure they were not coming close to backing down. 2:18 into the period, Gates Omicioli secured a hat trick to extend the lead to 5-1. Forward, Sam Esposito would tally the next two goals, making it a 7-1 game for the Hat Tricks. Elmira would add one more goal to their total, as forward, Bryce Terry, grabbed their second and final goal of the night. Danbury d-man, Andrew Horn, would grab his first goal of the night with an empty netter, to make it an 8-2 final. Head Coach Lenny Caglianone stated, "we injected discipline into tonight's lineup which was something we missed in yesterday's loss."

The Hat Tricks are back in action next weekend when they travel to Maryland to take on the Black Bears. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.