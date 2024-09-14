Black Bears Shut Out By Nordiques

September 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After the Maryland Black Bears completed a comeback for a 3-2 overtime win over the Maine Nordiques on Friday night, they looked to complete the sweep on Saturday against its East Division rival. Despite a strong start to the game and numerous chances, they failed to beat Maine goaltender Mathew DellaRusso as they fell to the Nordiques 4-0.

Maine got the scoring started in the second period when forward Laurent Trepanier let a shot go from the near circle under the glove of Maryland goaltender Logan Hughes to make it 1-0. The Nordiques added to the lead on the power play when forward Ethan Wongus snapped a shot five-hole through a screed from the high slot for a 2-0 lead. Trepanier finished off a three-on-one chance later in the period with a snapshot from the near side for a 3-0 Maine lead. The Nordiques concluded the scoring with forward Shane Kozlina snapping a shot under the pad of Hughes and in from the slot while on the power play for a 4-0 lead that would hold up to be the final score. Hughes made 24 saves for Maryland while DellaRusso made 21 saves in the shutout win for Maine.

The Black Bears return to action on Friday, September 20th, when the Danbury Hat Tricks head to Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

