Thursday's Tacoma Rainiers Game vs. Reno PPD, Rain
April 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Tacoma, WA - Thursday's Tacoma Rainiers game at Cheney Stadium against the Reno Aces has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The rescheduled game will be played as part of a doubleheader tomorrow (Friday), April 7, with first pitch of Game 1 at 5 p.m. to accommodate two seven-inning games. Gates will open at 4 p.m. tomorrow and R Friday Night Fireworks Show will begin immediately following the second game.
Fans with tickets to Friday's (4/7) game will have admission to both games.
Those with tickets to Thursday's game (4/6) can exchange at the Cheney Stadium Box Office for any regular season game of equal or lesser value during the current regular season (excluding July 3).
Rainout tickets must be exchanged in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office and all exchanges are subject to availability. The Cheney Stadium Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on all game days from 10 a.m. until two hours past the scheduled first pitch.
