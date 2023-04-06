Express Fall 5-2 Before Game Two Is Postponed

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (2-3) continued their suspended game from yesterday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-2) at Constellation Field and fell by a final score of 5-2 on Thursday night. Due to rain, the second game was postponed and will be played on Saturday, April 8 as part of a doubleheader with two seven-inning games.

Express reliever RHP Cole Winn (0-1, 7.71) collected the loss after allowing three earned runs over 3.1 innings. He walked five and struck out four. Space Cowboys reliever RHP Forrest Whitley (1-0, 2.25) allowed just one run over 4.0 innings with one hit and four strikeouts. RHP Ty Buttrey (1) collected the save after a scoreless ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks :

Before the game was suspended yesterday, Sugar Land DH J.J. Matijevic blasted a solo home run in the first. In the top of the third before the heavy rain began to fall, Round Rock LF J.P. Martinez hit a leadoff single then stole second prior to scoring as CF Elier Hernandez grounded into a double play.

Matijevic had another home run in the game, it just came on another day. The lefty elevated Sugar Land to a 2-1 lead with a blast to right field in the third inning.

It was more Matijevic in the fourth frame. He went back to work with a single into center field that scored 1B Bryan Arias from second base. The Space Cowboys held a 3-1 advantage.

3B Joe Perez grew the lead to 4-1 in the sixth inning. With Matijevic aboard, Perez doubled to left field to add another run. The Space Cowboys earned a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. This time it was SS Grae Kessinger that brought Sugar Land's advantage to 5-1.

Round Rock scored their lone run of the night in the eighth frame when Martinez ripped the first home run of the season for the Express. His solo blast cut the lead to 5-2, but the score held final.

E-Train Excerpts:

OF J.P. Martinez led the Round Rock offense again, this time finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, a RBI and a walk. The lefty is 8-for-13 to start the season and has a hit in all four games he's played in.

RHP Yerry Rodriguez tossed a scoreless seventh inning for the E-Train with one run scored, but it was unearned. RHP Fer Ozuna entered for the eighth inning and did not allow a run as he struck out the side.

Next up: Round Rock will get ready for the third game of the series tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. CST from Constellation Field. Space Cowboys RHP Jimmy Endersby (0-1, 6.00) is set to start against Express LHP Cody Bradford (1-0, 0.00)

