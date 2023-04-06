Dodgers Edge Aviators, 5-4

Down by one run with the bases empty and two outs in the ninth inning, the Oklahoma City Dodgers rallied for two runs to stun the Las Vegas Aviators, 5-4, Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators (1-5) had a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning, and each of the first two OKC batters struck out. Down to the team's final strike, Michael Busch was hit by a pitch and Luke Williams followed with a double. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, Steven Duggar sent a sent single to right field, scoring both Busch and Williams to put the Dodgers (5-1) ahead. Reliever Bryan Hudson needed just nine pitches to complete the bottom of the inning and wrap-up the Dodgers' fifth consecutive win. The Dodgers took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Ryan Ward. However, the Aviators scored the game's next four runs and led, 4-2, after six innings. Williams recorded a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to bring the game to a one-run margin.

Of Note:

-After losing Opening Night, the Dodgers have won each of their last five games. Four of the five victories have been by one run, and Thursday's win was the team's third last at-bat win over the five-game stretch. They own the longest winning streak among all Triple-A teams and are just one of two Triple-A teams to win five of their first six games along with the Norfolk Tides.

-Although the Dodgers were limited to a season-low five runs, they still notched 10 hits, including four doubles. They had scored at least six runs in each of the first five games of the season for a total of 39 runs.

-Luke Williams notched a game-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored. He also collected his team-leading third stolen base of the season. Williams has hit safely in all five games he's played in, going 9-for-23 with six extra-base hits and six RBI.

-Michael Busch reached base three times with two hits and a hit by pitch and scored twice. Busch has reached base safely in each of the team's first six games this season.

-Ryan Ward doubled in the team's first two runs of the night, and over the last two games, he is 3-for-10 with three extra-base hits and four RBI.

-Steven Duggar recorded the game-winning hit and picked up his first two RBI of the season with his two-out single in the ninth inning. After starting the season 1-for-12, Duggar is 3-for-9 with a walk over the last two games.

-The bullpen duo of Justin Hagenman and Bryan Hudson combined for 4.1 scoreless innings and retired 13 of 15 batters faced. Hagenman made his second appearance of the season and retired all seven batters he faced, including three via strikeout. Hudson worked around a leadoff double in the eighth inning to keep the Dodgers down by one run and then preserved the lead in the ninth inning with another scoreless frame.

-The Dodgers pitching staff did not allow a walk and has yielded just one walk over the last two games. Over the first four games this season, the Dodgers issued 33 walks, with at least eight in each game.

What's Next: The Dodgers look for the team's first six-game win streak since 2019 when they face the Aviators beginning at 9:05 p.m. CT Friday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

